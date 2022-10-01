What time will the Vikings vs. Saints play in London?

The NFL is back for Week 4 and we get our first blip on the schedule. Bye weeks haven’t started yet, but Sunday brings with it the first London game of the International Series slate in 2022.

The Minnesota Vikings and New Orleans Saints face off at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium Sunday morning at 9:30 a.m. ET. The game will air exclusively on NFL Network. London is five hours later than ET, so this game will be airing at 2:30 p.m. in London. It’s breakfast football in America, but a lunchtime affair in Great Britain.

This is the first of two games at the location, with the New York Giants and Green Bay Packers meeting there in Week 5. The third International Series game in London this season will feature the Denver Broncos and Jacksonville Jaguars meeting at Wembley Stadium in Week 8.

The NFL has had some shaky matchups in London over the years, but this year is one of the best to date. While Vikings-Saints isn’t exactly a barn-burner, both teams are likely to contend for a wild card berth. The Saints have bigger questions to deal with than the Vikings, but NFL parity leaves the door open for more teams every year.

The Vikings are favored by 2.5 points at DraftKings Sportsbook with the over/under set at 43.