Where is Vikings vs. Saints game played in London?

The Minnesota Vikings face the New Orleans Saints Sunday morning in London, with kickoff set for 9:30 a.m. ET at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. This marks the first of three International Series games in London, with Giants-Packers at this location in Week 5 and Broncos-Jaguars at Wembley Stadium in Week 8.

Tottenham Hotspur Stadium is located in North London on High Road and is the home of Premier League club Tottenham Hotspur. The stadium opened on April 3, 2019 and replaced the club’s previous stadium, White Hart Lane. It features the first dividing, retractable pitch that provides a synthetic turf for NFL games, underneath the soccer pitch. It has a capacity of 62,850.

The NFL has played International Series games in London since 2007, but the first two at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium were in 2019. The Raiders beat the Bears and the Panthers beat the Bucs. The 2020 games were postponed due to COVID-19 and the International Series returned in 2021 with two games, both at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. In 2022, two of the London games are at this location and one is at Wembley Stadium.