How to watch Raiders vs. Chiefs in Week 5 Monday Night Football via live stream

ESPN will host this week’s Monday Night Football matchup between the Las Vegas Raiders and the Kansas City Chiefs with kickoff set for 8:15 p.m. ET. The game will take place at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri.

The Raiders (1-3) have not had the success that was expected to start the year. Star wide receiver Davante Adams and Derek Carr have been on the same page early and often, but it has only led to one win. Las Vegas secured the nine-point divisional win over the Denver Broncos last week. They will need to capitalize on that momentum if they hope to have a chance in this game.

The Chiefs (3-1) rebounded from a Week 3 disappointing loss to the Indianapolis Colts with a 10-point win against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Quarterback Patrick Mahomes was his usual video game self making throws that still don’t make sense a week later. Kansas City is favored at home and is looking to pick up a solid divisional win this week.

Kansas City is seven-point favorites at DraftKings Sportsbook. The point total is set at 51.5 and is one of the higher totals of the week. Las Vegas has +280 moneyline odds, while Kansas City has -340 odds at home.

Raiders vs. Chiefs

Kickoff: 8:15 p.m. ET

Live stream link: WatchESPN, ESPN app

Moneyline odds: Raiders +280, Chiefs -340

If you aren’t around a TV to check out this Monday Night Football matchup, you can stream the game via WatchESPN or the ESPN app if you have a cable-login with a valid ESPN subscription. If you don’t have a cable log-in, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the primetime game.