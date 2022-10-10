Start time, how to watch Raiders vs. Chiefs in NFL Week 5

ESPN will host this week’s Monday Night Football matchup between the Las Vegas Raiders and Kansas City Chiefs with kickoff set for 8:15 p.m. ET. The game will take place at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City.

The Raiders are coming off a win over the Broncos, which was their first victory of the season. Las Vegas has not really put together a complete game yet, but the Raiders do seem to get things going against Kansas City. We’ll see if Derek Carr can have a big game here.

The Chiefs dominated the Buccaneers last week, and continue to be a major threat in the AFC. Patrick Mahomes has quietly been putting up massive numbers despite the lack of a true top receiver, so the Chiefs could become even more dangerous if JuJu Smith-Schuster or Mecole Hardman gets going.

The Chiefs are 7-point favorites at DraftKings Sportsbook, and the total is set for 51.5.

Raiders vs. Chiefs

Kickoff: 8:15 p.m. ET

TV channel: ESPN

Live stream link: WatchESPN, ESPN app

Moneyline odds: Raiders +270, Chiefs -325