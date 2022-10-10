 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Start time, how to watch Raiders vs. Chiefs in NFL Week 5

The Raiders and Chiefs face off in Week 5 of the 2022 NFL season. We break down how to watch the game.

By DKNation Staff

Kansas City Chiefs v Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Travis Kelce of the Kansas City Chiefs reacts against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the fourth quarter at Raymond James Stadium on October 02, 2022 in Tampa, Florida.
Photo by Douglas P. DeFelice/Getty Images

ESPN will host this week’s Monday Night Football matchup between the Las Vegas Raiders and Kansas City Chiefs with kickoff set for 8:15 p.m. ET. The game will take place at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City.

The Raiders are coming off a win over the Broncos, which was their first victory of the season. Las Vegas has not really put together a complete game yet, but the Raiders do seem to get things going against Kansas City. We’ll see if Derek Carr can have a big game here.

The Chiefs dominated the Buccaneers last week, and continue to be a major threat in the AFC. Patrick Mahomes has quietly been putting up massive numbers despite the lack of a true top receiver, so the Chiefs could become even more dangerous if JuJu Smith-Schuster or Mecole Hardman gets going.

The Chiefs are 7-point favorites at DraftKings Sportsbook, and the total is set for 51.5.

Raiders vs. Chiefs

Kickoff: 8:15 p.m. ET
TV channel: ESPN
Live stream link: WatchESPN, ESPN app
Moneyline odds: Raiders +270, Chiefs -325

