NFL standings, Week 5: Breaking down the AFC East heading toward Week 6

The AFC East has a clear top dog, but the pups are nipping at their heels heading toward Week 6. The division wrapped up its play in the early Sunday slate and we got some fascinating results.

The Bills continue rolling along. They were double digit favorites against the Steelers and they handled their business. They won 38-3 and avoided a letdown ahead of a massive Week 6 showdown against the Chiefs in Kansas City.

Second place in the division belongs to the Jets, who beat the Dolphins and hold the head-to-head tiebreaker for the time-being. Both teams are 3-2 after the Jets put up 21 fourth quarter points to cruise to victory. The Dolphins lost Teddy Bridgewater to a concussion and their QB situation is unclear heading into Week 6.

The Patriots got back on the right path with a big win over the Lions. Detroit has played well this season in spite of their 1-3 record, but they brought nothing to this game. New England won 29-0 to improve to 2-3.

Below is a rundown of the AFC East division standings, each team’s opponent next week, and their division title odds at DraftKings Sportsbook heading toward Week 6.