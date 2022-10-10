NFL standings, Week 5: Breaking down the AFC North heading toward Week 6

The AFC North got the spotlight on Sunday Night Football in Week 5, and it did not disappoint. The Bengals took a late lead against the Ravens after Joe Burrow capped a 75-yard drive with a touchdown run, but Baltimore edged them out after Lamar Jackson guided them 50 yards and set up a 43-yard Justin Tucker field goal as time expired.

The Ravens move into sole possession of first place in the division with the victory. The Browns had been tied with Baltimore and Cincinnati, but they blew a golden opportunity at home against the Chargers. Cleveland was trailing LA 30-28 when they stopped the Chargers on a 4th and 1 at the Browns 45 with 1:10 to go. Cleveland moved the ball ten yards, but Cade York missed a 54-yard field goal and LA got the reprieve.

The Steelers sent out Kenny Pickett for his first career start, but Pittsburgh was thumped in Buffalo 38-3. Pickett threw for 327 yards and a pick, but the Steelers could never get much of anything going with consistency on the Bills side of the field. Pickett has shown some interesting early signs, but it’s going to be a long 2022 season for Pittsburgh.

Below is a rundown of the AFC North division standings, each team’s opponent next week, and their division title odds at DraftKings Sportsbook heading toward Week 6.