NFL standings, Week 5: Breaking down the AFC West heading toward Week 6

The AFC West gets to close out Week 5 with the spotlight on Monday Night Football. The Chiefs host the Raiders with two teams in decidedly different positions coming into the game. The Chiefs are 3-1 and coming off a big road win against the Bucs. The Raiders come in at 1-3 and looking to build some momentum following last week’s win over the Broncos.

The Chiefs will be looking to maintain their one-game lead on the Chargers. LA lucked out in a big way on Sunday against the Browns. The Chargers led 30-28 in Cleveland went for it on 4th and 1 at their own 46 with 1:13 left in the game. They failed to convert and turned it over to the Browns. Cleveland could only advance the ball ten yards, and then missed on a 54-yard field goal attempt.

Meanwhile, the Broncos are scuffling in a big way. They lost 12-9 in overtime to the Colts on Thursday Night Football in a game that set back offensive football about a century. It’s hard to see the Broncos getting on track any time soon.

Below is a rundown of the AFC West division standings, each team’s opponent next week, and their division title odds at DraftKings Sportsbook heading toward Week 6.