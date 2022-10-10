NFL standings, Week 5: Breaking down the AFC West heading toward Week 6

The AFC West gets to close out Week 5 with the spotlight on Monday Night Football. The Chiefs host the Raiders with two teams in decidedly different positions coming into the game. The Chiefs are 3-1 and coming off a big road win against the Bucs. The Raiders come in at 1-3 and looking to build some momentum following last week’s win over the Broncos.
The Chiefs will be looking to maintain their one-game lead on the Chargers. LA lucked out in a big way on Sunday against the Browns. The Chargers led 30-28 in Cleveland went for it on 4th and 1 at their own 46 with 1:13 left in the game. They failed to convert and turned it over to the Browns. Cleveland could only advance the ball ten yards, and then missed on a 54-yard field goal attempt.
Meanwhile, the Broncos are scuffling in a big way. They lost 12-9 in overtime to the Colts on Thursday Night Football in a game that set back offensive football about a century. It’s hard to see the Broncos getting on track any time soon.
Below is a rundown of the AFC West division standings, each team’s opponent next week, and their division title odds at DraftKings Sportsbook heading toward Week 6.
2022 AFC West standings
|AFC West
|Record
|Wk opp
|Week 1
|Week 2
|Week 3
|Week 4
|Week 5
|Week 6
|Kansas City Chiefs
|3-1
|vs. BUF
|+175
|+130
|-110
|-125
|-175
|-215
|Los Angeles Chargers
|3-2
|vs. DEN
|+220
|+170
|+225
|+350
|+350
|+290
|Las Vegas Raiders
|1-3
|BYE
|+650
|+900
|+1200
|+1000
|+1000
|+1100
|Denver Broncos
|2-3
|@ LAC
|+260
|+425
|+500
|+400
|+550
|+1400