NFL standings, Week 5: Breaking down the AFC West heading toward Week 6

The AFC West is working its way through Week 5. We break down the standings and playoff implications as we move toward Week 6.

By David Fucillo
Joshua Kelley #25 of the Los Angeles Chargers celebrates after scoring a touchdown during the second quarter against the Cleveland Browns at FirstEnergy Stadium on October 09, 2022 in Cleveland, Ohio. Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images

The AFC West gets to close out Week 5 with the spotlight on Monday Night Football. The Chiefs host the Raiders with two teams in decidedly different positions coming into the game. The Chiefs are 3-1 and coming off a big road win against the Bucs. The Raiders come in at 1-3 and looking to build some momentum following last week’s win over the Broncos.

The Chiefs will be looking to maintain their one-game lead on the Chargers. LA lucked out in a big way on Sunday against the Browns. The Chargers led 30-28 in Cleveland went for it on 4th and 1 at their own 46 with 1:13 left in the game. They failed to convert and turned it over to the Browns. Cleveland could only advance the ball ten yards, and then missed on a 54-yard field goal attempt.

Meanwhile, the Broncos are scuffling in a big way. They lost 12-9 in overtime to the Colts on Thursday Night Football in a game that set back offensive football about a century. It’s hard to see the Broncos getting on track any time soon.

Below is a rundown of the AFC West division standings, each team’s opponent next week, and their division title odds at DraftKings Sportsbook heading toward Week 6.

2022 AFC West standings

AFC West Record Wk opp Week 1 Week 2 Week 3 Week 4 Week 5 Week 6
Kansas City Chiefs 3-1 vs. BUF +175 +130 -110 -125 -175 -215
Los Angeles Chargers 3-2 vs. DEN +220 +170 +225 +350 +350 +290
Las Vegas Raiders 1-3 BYE +650 +900 +1200 +1000 +1000 +1100
Denver Broncos 2-3 @ LAC +260 +425 +500 +400 +550 +1400

