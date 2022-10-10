NFL standings, Week 5: Breaking down the NFC North heading toward Week 6

Plenty can change with three months left until the NFL Playoffs, but for the time-being, we have a new king of the NFC North. The Vikings haven’t blown people away with their performances in recent weeks, but they’ve done enough while benefiting from poor play from the favored Packers.

The Vikings opened the season with an impressive 23-7 home win over the Packers. They lost 24-7 to the Eagles the following week. but have since run off three straight wins. On Sunday, they beat the Bears 29-22. They jumped up 21-3 before giving up 19 unanswered points. Kirk Cousins ran in a score late to get the win and improve the team to 4-1.

Meanwhile, the Packers lost in embarrassing fashion to the Giants in London. New York is 4-1, so they’re certainly not slouches, but the Packers have struggled to find any kind of consistency. A week after a 14-12 road win against the Bucs, they had to go to overtime to beat the Patriots. Aaron Rodgers shows flashes of his best form, but it’s mostly just flashes.

And then there’s the Lions. After four weeks of solid efforts even in losses, they showed nothing on Sunday against the Patriots. New England shut out Detroit 29-0 in spite of playing their third string quarterback, and it’s back to the drawing board for Dan Campbell’s squad.

Below is a rundown of the NFC North division standings, each team’s opponent next week, and their division title odds at DraftKings Sportsbook heading toward Week 6.