NFL standings, Week 5: Breaking down the NFC West heading toward Week 6

The San Francisco 49ers sit atop the NFC West coming out of Week 5, with a one game lead on the remaining three teams. All four teams sat out 2-2 entering Sunday, and San Francisco was the lone team to win.

The 49ers rolled over the Panthers, winning 37-15 in Charlotte. While they got the win, they did suffer some significant injuries. They lost defensive end Nick Bosa to a groin injury, cornerback Emmanuel Moseley to a potential torn ACL, nickel back Jimmie Ward to a broken hand, and kicker Robbie Gould to a knee injury after he was run over on a kick return. They have some big questions as they head to Atlanta in Week 6.

The Rams struggled to get much of anything going in the second half against the Cowboys and lost 22-10. LA looked to be getting on track after Cooper Kupp took a pass from Matthew Stafford 75 yards for a score, but the offense shut down after that. Their best remaining drive was 50 yards to the Cowboys 25 in the fourth quarter, but it ended with a pick.

The Cardinals nearly sprung a home upset of the undefeated Eagles, but things went south in a hurry in the final seconds of the fourth quarter. After Philly kicked a field goal to take a 20-17 lead with 1:45 remaining, Arizona moved into Eagles territory. They had some poor clock management and eventually set up for a game-tying field goal at the Eagles 25. Matt Ammendola, replacing an injured Matt Prater, kicked it wide right and the Eagles left with their undefeated record intact.

The Seahawks lost 39-32 in a game that saw Geno Smith once again step up and impress. However, the Seahawks defense was a disaster in this one. Also, Seattle lost running back Rashaad Penny to a fractured tibia that could end his season.

Below is a rundown of the NFC West division standings, each team’s opponent next week, and their division title odds at DraftKings Sportsbook heading toward Week 6.