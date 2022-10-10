How a bettor turned a $10 free bet into $10,000 with a Giants-Packers Same Game Parlay on DraftKings Sportsbook

A DraftKings Sportsbook bettor had a big day courtesy of a free bet on the Giants-Packers game in London early Sunday morning. The bettor used a $10 free bet on a seven-leg Same Game Parlay that paid out $10,000.

Here’s what was included in the wager:

New York Giants ML

Total Points - Over 41.5

Daniel Bellinger anytime TD

Allen Lazard anytime TD

Saquon Barkley anytime TD

Aaron Jones alternate rushing yards 45+

Darius Slayton over 49.5 receiving yards

The Giants and Packers both came into Sunday’s game with a 3-1 record, but expectations for the two teams have been decidedly different. The Giants entered the season with relatively low expectations under new head coach Brian Daboll while the Packers are trying to squeeze out one more postseason run before Aaron Rodgers calls it a career.

New York has been on a roll, so picking them to spring the moneyline upset was not out of the question, but it was still a gamble. In the offseason, the Giants opened as +225 underdogs, but the line moved significantly up through game day. By Sunday morning, the Giants were +330 underdogs.

The Packers jumped on top early with a field goal on the opening drive and then a touchdown to take a 10-0 lead in the first quarter. The Allen Lazard leg of the SGP hit first, with Rodgers finding the receiver on a quick swing pass on second and goal.

The second leg to hit was the bold Daniel Bellinger anytime TD pick. The rookie fourth-round pick entered the game with eight receptions for 79 yards and a receiving score. He’s looking like a solid option, but nobody was predicting how he would find the end zone for his second touchdown of the season. The Giants ran what was looking like their attempt at a Philly Special with Bellinger looking to throw the pass. He didn’t have a good option open, so he cut north and found the end zone.

The Packers led 17-3 at that point and things were looking rough for the Giants and this parlay, but that drive gave New York some life as they went into halftime trailing 20-10.

The bettor got some valuable yardage early in the game with Darius Slayton and Aaron Jones moving close to their respective totals in the first half. Slayton ended the first half with 46 receiving yards and Jones had 35 rushing yards. Slayton got over his total on the fourth play of the third quarter, catching a 14-yard pass to convert a 3rd and 3. The Giants ended that drive with a field goal to cut the Packers' lead to 20-13. Slayton would finish the game with 79 receiving yards. Meanwhile, it took Jones three drives in the third quarter, but he moved up over his rushing total and finished the game with 63 yards.

The bettor would have to head into the fourth quarter sweating out the final three legs of the SGP.

The Giants took over at their own nine-yard line, trailing 20-13 with 3:15 left in the third quarter. They drove down the field and 15 plays later, Gary Brightwell punched in a two-yard score to tie the game at the 10:08 mark of the fourth quarter. Two more points were needed for the total, the Giants needed a score for the win and Barkley still needed to find the end zone.

How about we do this all in one shot?

The Giants' defense stepped up in a big way, forcing a three and out and Packers punt on the next drive. Big Blue took over at their 40 and proceeded to march 58 yards in five plays to set up 1st and goal at the Packers' 2-yard line. Barkley lined up in the wildcat formation and followed his blocking right to the front corner of the end zone. Barkley score, total hit, Giants winning!

It was a wild final six minutes of the game, but the Giants managed to hold on. Green Bay reached the Giants' six-yard line, but could not convert on 3rd and 1 or 4th and 1. The Giants would eventually take a safety to run some clock, but Green Bay could do nothing in the final seven seconds.

The Giants emerged as winners with their best start since 2009, and this better scored big with his Same Game Parlay. It was a wild one, but the bettor turned a $10 free bet into $10,000 at DraftKings Sportsbook!

Same Game Parlay (SGP) is available on DraftKings Sportsbook for multiple sports! To place a SGP:

Find a game that has a +SGP icon in the top-left corner. Toggle “Same Game Parlay” on. Once it’s on, all available bets will appear. Build your Same Game Parlay. Combine multiple bets together from one game. The more bets you combine, the more you can win. Place your parlay. Add your Same Game Parlay to your bet slip, enter your wager amount, and submit your bet.

Read more about SGP at the DraftKings Sportsbook SGP page!

Place your bets at DraftKings Sportsbook or by downloading the DraftKings Sportsbook app.