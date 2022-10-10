Report: Bills call Panthers about availability of Christian McCaffrey

With the firing of Carolina Panthers head coach Matt Rhule and the lack of draft picks the Panthers have moving forward, there is reason to believe Carolina would at least listen to trade offers this season. A local Buffalo reporter reports that has happened already:

A source has confirmed to me that the Bills have reached out to the Panthers about running back Christian McCaffrey. — Dan Fetes (@danfetes) October 10, 2022

FoxSports national reporter Jay Glazer said that teams would be calling the Panthers, but he didn’t say if the Panthers would listen.

We all know how great Christian McCaffrey has been going into his sixth season with the Panthers. He is a great receiver and runner and put up gaudy numbers in 2018 and 2019. 2020 and 2021 were both lost seasons as the back dealt with injuries, but he’s looked to be all the way back this year, as he has averaged over 100 total yards per game so far.

The Bills are already considered the best team in the league by many and adding a playmaker like McCaffrey would make their offense seemingly unstoppable.