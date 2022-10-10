Chiefs miss chance to cut deficit after controversial roughing the passer call vs. Raiders in MNF Week 5

The NFL has had a rough time deciding roughing the passer penalties with the new rules designed to protect quarterbacks and it got taken to another level in Week 5 of the 2022 season. Falcons DE Grady Jarrett drew the foul for tackling Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady a little too violently, causing Atlanta to lose the game. And if you thought that was controversial, you’re not going to like what happened with Chris Jones and Derek Carr on Monday Night Football.

This was called roughing the passer

The Kansas City Chiefs had a rough start to this game, falling in a 17-0 hole to the Las Vegas Raiders. However, they had scored a touchdown on the previous drive and were hoping to get a stop to potentially add more points before halftime. Jones makes the sack here and even gets the ensuing fumble, which seems like a great thing for Kansas City. Until the flags flew.

At this point, I’m not sure what defenders can do to successfully bring down a quarterback without getting flagged. There’s absolutely some additional concern of late surrounding player safety after what happened with Tua Tagovailoa, Nyheim Hines and Chris Olave but this is taking that concern a bit too far. You can’t take tackling out of football the way the game is currently played. Unfortunately, there doesn’t appear to be a great solution to this problem either with the rise of dual threat quarterbacks. This wasn’t the first instance of a poor roughing the passer penalty and it won’t be the last.