Travis Kelce swings fantasy football matchups with four TDs in Week 5 MNF vs. Raiders

The Chiefs TE definitely boosted some managers who thought all hope was lost.

By Chinmay Vaidya
NFL: Las Vegas Raiders at Kansas City Chiefs
Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce celebrates a touchdown with running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.
Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports

Fantasy football can be a beautiful and cruel thing. If you had a matchup involving Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce, you know the feeling.

Managers saw Kelce score four touchdowns on seven receptions Monday night against the Las Vegas Raiders, with the longest touchdown coming on an 11-yard play. Talk about red zone efficiency. In half-PPR leagues, Kelce racked up 30 points with some time left in the fourth quarter. There’s a good chance if you had the tight end, you went from losing your matchup to winning it.

When it comes to superstars like Kelce, nothing is truly off the table in fantasy football. The Chiefs have been known to score a ton of points and Kelce has become Patrick Mahomes’ favorite target this season. Four touchdowns is a bit much, especially with all of them coming from within 15 yards. That’s the exciting or soul-crushing nature of fantasy football, depending on which side you’re on.

