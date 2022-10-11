Seahawks look into moving Week 6 Cardinals game due to potential Mariners playoff conflict

This week, the Seattle Mariners will play in their first American League Division Series in 21 years after breaking the longest playoff drought in Major League Baseball. They begin the best-of-5 series against the Houston Astros on Tuesday, and if the series goes past three games, there might be a local conflict on Sunday with the Seattle Seahawks.

The Seahawks are scheduled to host the Arizona Cardinals at 4:05 p.m. ET on Sunday, and Game 4 of the ALDS is set to start around the same time at T-Mobile Park. The Mariners stadium is across the street from the Seahawks stadium.

Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll said that the team is in talks to potentially move their matchup with the Cardinals to earlier in the day to avoid crossing over with Game 4.

If the #Seahawks game was moved, it would be moved up in time (not location) if there was a conflict with #Mariners Game 4. Potentially earlier than 1 pm local time. https://t.co/euyuwMzlnm — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) October 10, 2022

The pitch time for Game 4 has not yet been released by the MLB, and Game 4 is not a guarantee in the series.