Seahawks look into moving Week 6 Cardinals game due to potential Mariners playoff conflict

The Mariners play in their first ALDS in two decades this weekend, but Game 4 might compete for NFL viewership

Head coach Pete Carroll of the Seattle Seahawks looks on during the first quarter of the game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome on October 09, 2022 in New Orleans, Louisiana. Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images

This week, the Seattle Mariners will play in their first American League Division Series in 21 years after breaking the longest playoff drought in Major League Baseball. They begin the best-of-5 series against the Houston Astros on Tuesday, and if the series goes past three games, there might be a local conflict on Sunday with the Seattle Seahawks.

The Seahawks are scheduled to host the Arizona Cardinals at 4:05 p.m. ET on Sunday, and Game 4 of the ALDS is set to start around the same time at T-Mobile Park. The Mariners stadium is across the street from the Seahawks stadium.

Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll said that the team is in talks to potentially move their matchup with the Cardinals to earlier in the day to avoid crossing over with Game 4.

The pitch time for Game 4 has not yet been released by the MLB, and Game 4 is not a guarantee in the series.

