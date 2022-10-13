Week 6 Thursday Night Football weather forecast, what it means for fantasy and betting

Week 6 of the NFL season will get underway on Thursday, October 13. The Washington Commanders will take on the Chicago Bears in this week’s edition of Thursday Night Football that we all pray is better than the last. Kickoff from Soldier Field in Chicago, Illinois is set for 8:15 p.m. ET, and the game will air on Amazon Prime Video.

Weather needs to be extreme to truly impact games, but when deciding between two players who you like equally, it might be a helpful tie breaker. What we really don’t want to see is 20 mph or higher wind speeds. Rain can cause problems, but unless it is a combination of high winds and rain, we usually don’t want to downgrade our fantasy football players too much.

Helpful weather resources include National Weather Service and Dark Sky, among others.

Weather for Commanders vs. Bears on Week 6 TNF

According to AccuWeather, we will have a chilly day on hand for Thursday night’s game. The high during the day is 55, but in the evening, it is expected to be 40 degrees while feeling like 29. There will be 15 mph winds with gusts up to 20 mph, but there is a 4% chance of rain, so no real concern there.

Fantasy/betting implications

The weather forecast shouldn't effect too much when it comes to the game. The only worry I would have would just be if you decided to go with a bold move of taking one of the kickers in your DFS lineups. The gusts would be unpredictable and could make kicking difficult at times. Short of that, though, bet away!