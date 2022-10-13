Complete schedule for Week 6 of 2022 NFL season

The 2022 NFL regular season continues as the Week 6 slate arrives this week. As we’ve surpassed the quarter-mark of the schedule, we have a good sense of which teams are equipped to make a run for the Super Bowl and which teams are staring at the other end of the spectrum. Week 6 marks the first bye week of the season, with the Lions, Titans, Raiders, and Texans sitting out this week’s slate of games.

Sunday will feature a much-anticipated rematch from last season’s AFC playoffs with the Kansas City Chiefs and Buffalo Bills going head-to-head. Both teams have not missed a beat in 2022 and figure to be contenders down the stretch as they look to punch their ticket to the Super Bowl.

The New York Giants make their return from London last week with an impressive 4-1 record underneath their belt. Saquon Barkley has turned back the clock as one of the league leaders in rushing this season, and he’ll need to follow up with another strong performance as he faces Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens.

The primetime slate opens on Thursday night with Carson Wentz and the Washington Commanders battling Justin Fields and the Chicago Bears. Sunday Night Football will feature a much-anticipated NFC rivalry with the Philadelphia Eagles looking to remain undefeated against the Dallas Cowboys, whose elite defense has propelled them to 4-1. To wrap up the slate, we have an AFC West showdown between the Denver Broncos and Los Angeles Chargers on Monday Night Football.

Here is the complete schedule with TV and live stream coverage and kickoff times for each game in Week 6 of the 2022 NFL season.

Thursday, October 13, 2022, 8:15 p.m. ET

Commanders vs. Bears

Channel: Prime Video

Live stream: Prime Video, NFL+

Sunday, October 16, 2022, 1:00 p.m. ET

49ers vs. Falcons

Channel: FOX

Live stream: FOXSports.com, NFL+

Patriots vs. Browns

Channel: CBS

Live stream: Paramount Plus, NFL+

Jets vs. Packers

Channel: FOX

Live stream: FOXSports.com, NFL+

Jaguars vs. Colts

Channel: CBS

Live stream: Paramount Plus, NFL+

Vikings vs. Dolphins

Channel: FOX

Live stream: FOXSports.com, NFL+

Bengals vs. Saints

Channel: CBS

Live stream: Paramount Plus, NFL+

Ravens vs. Giants

Channel: CBS

Live stream: Paramount Plus, NFL+

Buccaneers vs. Steelers

Channel: FOX

Live stream: FOXSports.com, NFL+

Sunday, October 16, 4:05 p.m. ET

Panthers vs. Rams

Channel: FOX

Live stream: FOXSports.com, NFL+

Cardinals vs. Seahawks

Channel: FOX

Live stream: FOXSports.com, NFL+

Sunday, October 16, 4:25 p.m. ET

Bills vs. Chiefs

Channel: CBS

Live stream: Paramount Plus, NFL+

Sunday, October 16, 8:20 p.m. ET

Cowboys vs. Eagles

Channel: NBC

Live stream: NBCSports, NFL+

Monday, October 17, 8:15 p.m. ET

Broncos vs. Chargers

Channel: ESPN

Live stream: WatchESPN, NFL+