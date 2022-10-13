 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Start time, how to watch Commanders vs. Bears in NFL Week 6 on Amazon Prime

The Commanders and Bears face off in Week 6 of the 2022 NFL season. We break down how to watch the game.

By pete.hernandez

If you buy something from an SB Nation link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics statement.

LANDOVER, MARYLAND - OCTOBER 09: Carson Wentz #11 of the Washington Commanders warms up before his game against the Tennessee Titans at FedExField on October 09, 2022 in Landover, Maryland. Photo by Scott Taetsch/Getty Images

The NFL’s Week 6 slate kicks off with a Thursday Night Football primetime matchup between the Washington Commanders and Chicago Bears. Kick off is set from Soldier Field in Chicago, IL.

After winning their first game of the season, the Commanders (1-4) are hoping to get their second win after dropping four straight heading into Thursday. If they hope to come away with the victory, they will need an improved performance from Carson Wentz in the pocket, who currently has the third-most interceptions with six through Week 6.

The Bears (2-3) will look to move to .500 on the season after falling to the Vikings 29-22 last week. Washington has been decent against the pass, ranking 19th with an average of 235.0 passing yards allowed per game. But it remains to be seen if the Bears will place their trust in Justin Fields, as Chicago ranks last in pass attempts per game (17.6).

Commanders vs. Bears: TV Info

Game date: Thursday, October 13
Game time: 8:15 p.m. ET
TV channel: Prime Video

Thursday night’s contest is a pick 'em game, with the Bears as 1-point favorites according to DraftKings Sportsbook. A close game is expected with the point total set at 38, which is the lowest among the Week 6 slate.

More From DraftKings Nation