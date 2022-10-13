Start time, how to watch Commanders vs. Bears in NFL Week 6 on Amazon Prime

The NFL’s Week 6 slate kicks off with a Thursday Night Football primetime matchup between the Washington Commanders and Chicago Bears. Kick off is set from Soldier Field in Chicago, IL.

After winning their first game of the season, the Commanders (1-4) are hoping to get their second win after dropping four straight heading into Thursday. If they hope to come away with the victory, they will need an improved performance from Carson Wentz in the pocket, who currently has the third-most interceptions with six through Week 6.

The Bears (2-3) will look to move to .500 on the season after falling to the Vikings 29-22 last week. Washington has been decent against the pass, ranking 19th with an average of 235.0 passing yards allowed per game. But it remains to be seen if the Bears will place their trust in Justin Fields, as Chicago ranks last in pass attempts per game (17.6).

Commanders vs. Bears: TV Info

Game date: Thursday, October 13

Game time: 8:15 p.m. ET

TV channel: Prime Video

Thursday night’s contest is a pick 'em game, with the Bears as 1-point favorites according to DraftKings Sportsbook. A close game is expected with the point total set at 38, which is the lowest among the Week 6 slate.