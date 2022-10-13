Who is announcing Thursday Night Football in Week 6 between Commanders and Bears

The NFL opens Week 6 with a football matchup that will entice fantasy football fans, sports bettors, fans of two teams, and not much else. Fantasy football and sports betting covers a lot, but Thursday Night Football between the Washington Commanders and Chicago Bears at Soldier Field could be a rough one for many fans.

The upside is that the announcing crew is a solid one and could bring a little something extra. The game airs exclusively on Amazon Prime Video, and the announcing crew will feature Al Michaels handling play-by-play, Kirk Herbstreit as the color commentator, and Kaylee Hartung as the sideline reporter.

No matter how this game plays out, we’ll likely get some gambling references by Michaels. If the game turns into the dud many expect, the number of references might increase considerably. For those wondering, as of 3 p.m. ET, the Commanders are a one-point favorite and the point total is installed at 38 at DraftKings Sportsbook. At some point, we need Al prefacing the broadcast with his wagers so we know where his rooting interests lie.