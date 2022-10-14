Tom Brady fined for kick on Grady Jarrett during controversial roughing the passer call

We’re still getting fallout from the controversial roughing the passer call at the end of Sunday’s matchup between the Atlanta Falcons and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported on Friday that Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady has been fined by the NFL for kicking Falcons defensive end Grady Jarrett following an apparent sack that turned out to be a roughing the passer call.

Tom Brady has been fined $11,139 for attempting to kick Grady Jarrett on this play in which Jarrett was penalized for unnecessary roughness, per @AdamSchefterpic.twitter.com/KekNw4pSUm — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) October 14, 2022

This can be interpreted as somewhat of a make right move by the NFL after nearly an entire week of criticisms over the call. The roughing the passer penalty and the ensuing first down cost Atlanta an opportunity to get the ball back with a chance to win the game. Instead, Tampa Bay was able to ice the game with another first down and walk out with the victory and sole possession of first place in the NFC South. Having looked over this play so many times, they were able to at least tag the veteran quarterback with something.

Between this and Chris Jones’ being flagged for his hit on Derek Carr during Monday Night Football the following evening, the NFL has been under fire this week for the penalty and overprotection of quarterbacks in general. Jones himself has called to make roughing the passer calls reviewable in a similar fashion the league did with pass interference calls a few years ago.