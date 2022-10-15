Panthers listening to offers for RB Christian McCaffrey and WR DJ Moore

The Carolina Panthers are looking into the idea of rebuilding their rebuild. Their defense looks like it is ready to compete, but the offense is in shambles. Carolina already relieved head coach Matt Rhule of his job this season and have a 1-4 record ahead of this week’s matchup with the Los Angeles Rams. While dealing with all of this, it has been reported that the team is listening to offers for both running back Christian McCaffrey and wide receiver DJ Moore.

The Carolina Panthers are listening to other teams about a potential trade for star running back Christian McCaffrey, although a deal might not be easy to complete, league sources tell ESPN.https://t.co/96y8r4AiCK — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) October 15, 2022

McCaffrey remains the best player on the team while simultaneously being made of glass. The 26-year-old is playing in his sixth NFL season and has played in all five games so far this year. He has 72 rushes for 324 yards and two touchdowns, with 26 receptions for 188 additional yards and another touchdown through the air. If he is healthy, he will remain one of the best dual-threat running backs in the league. The problem is that he played in only 10 games over the last two seasons before this year. He is currently playing on a four-year, $64.063 million deal and isn’t expected to be a free agent until 2026.

For Moore, he has the unfortunate circumstance of having to rely on the Carolina quarterback for any success. Baker Mayfield barely played better than some fans could’ve before going down with an injury. Moore is a good play, but still only has 17 receptions for 197 yards and a touchdown through five games. He just signed his extension and is playing on a three-year, $61.884 million deal that has him under contract through the 2025 season.

It is hard to determine exactly what type of trade the Panthers could pull with these two players. McCaffrey is the better of the two players and likely could get a first-round pick plus more from a team. His injury history could lower his trade package, but the Panthers may want to strike while the iron is hot. For Moore, there was a rumored deal with the Baltimore Ravens that would see the Panthers getting a second and third-round pick for the wideout, plus either a super late pick or a veteran player. Carolina is hoping that Moore can also be flipped for a first, but there hasn’t been any insight into which teams may bite.

The 2022 trade deadline is set for 4 p.m. ET on November 1st. Carolina has until then to make some moves for their top stars to go ahead and reset (yet again) for the future.