Breaking down the NFL standings coming out of Week 6

The NFL is working its way through Week 6 midway through October, and it’s a big week for teams to make statements. Bills-Chiefs and Cowboys-Eagles are two of the big matchups, but the Sunday slate features a host of huge inter-conference matchups as well. They won’t implicate tiebreakers all that much, but they’re going to give us an idea of who might be for real and who might be a pretender.

Below are the eight divisional standings, along with some quick thoughts about each division after six weeks of football. We’ll update as the league wraps up this weekend and moves toward Week 7.

AFC East

The Jets went into Lambeau and stunned the Packers with relative ease. The Dolphins couldn’t stop the Vikings in the fourth and lost in a comeback attempt.

AFC North

The Ravens were stunned in New York as the Giants put up 14 points in the fourth quarter to get the 24-20 win. The Bengals won a shootout in the Big Easy, beating the Saints on a 60-yard Chase score in the final two minutes. The Steelers stunned the Bucs in spite of losing Kenny Pickett to a concussion.

AFC South

The Colts evened up the season series with the Jaguars, scoring a game-winning touchdown with 17 seconds left.

AFC West

TBD

NFC East

The Commanders opened the week with an ugly comeback win over the Bears on Thursday Night Football. The Giants continue to impress, beating the Ravens 24-20.

NFC North

The Bears blew a chance at a must-win game with a 12-7 loss to the Commanders on Thursday Night Football. The Packers embarrassed themselves at home in a 27-10 loss to the Jets. The Vikings now have a two-game lead after holding off a Dolphins comeback attempt.

NFC South

The Falcons scored a huge home win over the 49ers, winning by two scores. The Bucs found themselves shocked in a road game against the Steelers.

NFC West

The 49ers lost in Atlanta and this division is turning into an ugly mess with nobody over .500 coming out of Week 6.