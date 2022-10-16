Start time, how to watch Patriots vs. Browns in NFL Week 6

The New England Patriots take on the Cleveland Browns in Week 6 of the 2022 NFL season. The game will start at 1 p.m. ET from FirstEnergy Stadium in Cleveland.

The Patriots have had a carousel at QB due to injuries. First it was second-year QB Mac Jones, then he went down. Veteran Brian Hoyer took over. He went down. Rookie Bailey Zappe came in and has played admirably. It looks like Zappe will take a back seat with Jones appearing ready to return. That will be big with New England 2-3 and looking to gain some momentum.

The Browns are off to a slow start with Jacoby Brissett at QB. The team hasn’t had much of a passing attack and it’s been compensated by RB Nick Chubb, who is having a great season. He enters Week 6 leading the NFL in rushing with 592 yards and rushing touchdowns with seven.

Patriots vs. Browns: TV Info

Game date: Sunday, Oct. 16

Game time: 1 p.m. ET

TV channel: CBS

Broadcast map

The Browns are favored at -2.5 on DraftKings Sportsbook. The Patriots are +120 on the moneyline while Cleveland is -140.