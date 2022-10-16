Start time, how to watch Jets vs. Packers in NFL Week 6

The New York Jets head on the road to take on the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field in Week 6 of the 2022 NFL season on Sunday. The game will start at 1 p.m. ET.

The Jets are over .500 heading into Week 6 and it’s been a while since that happened. It also isn’t often the Jets put up 40 points. That was the case in Week 5’s win over the Miami Dolphins. New York will look for its third straight win in a tough road matchup.

The Packers are coming off a tough loss to the New York Giants in Week 5 in London. After being up 20-10 at halftime, the Packers offense shut down and the defense couldn’t get a third-down stop. That led to an upset 27-22 loss and falling to 3-2 on the season. The Packers trail the Vikings by a game in the NFC North and already have a loss to Minnesota this season.

Jets vs. Packers: TV Info

Game date: Sunday, Oct. 16

Game time: 1 p.m. ET

TV channel: FOX

Broadcast map

The Packers are over a TD favorite at -7.5 on the spread on DraftKings Sportsbook. Green Bay are also heavy ML favorites at -325 while New York is +270.