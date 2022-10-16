Start time, how to watch Jaguars vs. Colts in NFL Week 6

The Jacksonville Jaguars head on the road to the take on the Indianapolis Colts in Week 6 of the 2022 NFL season. The game is set to begin at 1 p.m. ET at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis on Sunday.

The Jaguars have been tough to figure out this season. They’ve shown flashes of getting over that hump with wins over the Chargers and Colts. Then they go out and lose to the Commanders and Texans. Very enigmatic. Anyway, the Jaguars had their way with the Colts back in Week 2 with a 24-0 win.

Indy has had a long week after that eye-bleeder of a Thursday Night Football game against the Denver Broncos. The Colts were lucky to come away with a 12-9 win and not another tie, which would have been their second of the season. All eyes will be on whether or not RB Jonathan Taylor will play.

Jaguars vs Colts: TV Info

Game date: Sunday, Oct. 16

Game time: 1 p.m. ET

TV channel: CBS

Broadcast map

The Colts are slight favorites on the spread at -2 on DraftKings Sportsbook. The Jaguars are +110 on the moneyline while Indy is -130.