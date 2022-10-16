Start time, how to watch Vikings vs. Dolphins in NFL Week 6

The Minnesota Vikings head on the road to take on the Miami Dolphins in Week 6 of the 2022 NFL season. The game will begin at 1 p.m. ET at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida.

The Vikings are 4-1 and in first place in the NFC North alone as of Week 6. Minnesota has won three in a row after losing to the Philadelphia Eagles, the last remaining undefeated team. The offense has been explosive with WR Justin Jefferson and RB Dalvin Cook.

The Dolphins have had some issues at QB due to injury. Both Tua Tagovailoa and Teddy Bridgewater are dealing with concussions. That thrust rookie QB Skylar Thompson into the game in Week 5, a blowout 40-17 loss to the New York Jets. It’s unclear if either Tua or Bridgewater will be able to return in time to start over Thompson.

Vikings vs. Dolphins: TV Info

Game date: Sunday, Oct. 16

Game time: 1 p.m. ET

TV channel: FOX

Broadcast map

The Vikings are -3.5 on the spread on DraftKings Sportsbook. Minnesota is -175 on the moneyline while Miami is +150.