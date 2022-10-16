Start time, how to watch Bengals vs. Saints in NFL Week 6

The Cincinnati Bengals and New Orleans Saints will meet in Week 6 of the NFL season for a cross-conference matchup. The two teams will play at the Caesars Superdome in New Orleans and have a 1:00 pm kick-off.

The Bengals (2-3) started the year with a Super Bowl hangover losing the first two games of the year. They’re coming off a 19-17 loss at the hands of the Baltimore Ravens last week and looking for any sort of consistency right now. Quarterback Joe Burrow has been sacked 18 times in the year and has yet to connect with his No. 1 target Ja’Marr Chase. Aside from Week 1, when he had 10 catches for 129 yards and a touchdown down. He’s had 22 catches for 214 yards and one touchdown.

The Saints (2-3) were expected to compete for the NFC this year with wide receiver Michael Thomas back and the addition of Tyrann Mathieu to the defensive secondary. It’s been anything but for the Saints so far this year. Quarterback Jameis Winston has battled injuries along with running back Alvin Kamara. Tight end/ quarterback Taysom Hill saved the day last week scoring multiple touchdowns in the game.

Bengals vs. Saints : TV Info

Game date: Sunday, Oct. 16

Game time: 1: 00 p.m. ET

TV channel: CBS

Broadcast map

The Bengals are 3-point favorites and -145 on the moneyline. The Saints are +125 at home. The total is set at 43.