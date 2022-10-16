Start time, how to watch Ravens vs. Giants in NFL Week 6

The Baltimore Ravens and New York Giants will play in what is anticipated to be one of the best games of Week 6. The two teams will square off at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey, and kick-off at 1:00 p.m ET.

The Ravens (3-2) could be 5-0 if not for two blown fourth-quarter leads to the Miami Dolphins and Buffalo Bills. Led by quarterback Lamar Jackson, they’re one of the contenders in the AFC. The defense hasn’t been its normal self, but it’s been better the last two weeks,which is a sign of improvement under first-year defensive coordinator Mike McDonald.

The Giants (4-1) are the surprise of the NFL so far this year. First-year head coach Brian Daboll has them believing and playing complimentary football. They’re coming off a 27-22 win against the Green Bay Packers in London. Running back Saquon Barkley has been rejuvenated, having 533 rushing yards and three touchdowns.

Ravens vs. Giants: TV Info

Game date: Sunday, Oct. 16

Game time: 1:00 p.m ET

TV channel: CBS

Broadcast map

The Ravens are currently a 5.5 point favorite and a -230 on the moneyline. The total is set at 45.