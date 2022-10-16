Start time, how to watch Bucs vs. Steelers in NFL Week 6

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers will travel north to face off against the Pittsburgh Steelers in a Week 6 matchup. The two teams will play at Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh and kick-off at 1:00 pm ET.

The Bucs (3-2) made national news last week after being the benefactor of roughing the passer penalty that helped them seal a 21-15 win against the Atlanta Falcons. The offensive line was a big question entering the season, and still as they rank 31st in the league in rushing. With Tom Brady under center, the Bucs will have championship aspirations, and they will need to clean some things up if they want to compete in January.

The Steelers (1-4) finally pulled the plug on the Mitch Trubisky plan and handed the keys over to rookie Kenny Pickett. Unfortunately for the rookie, his first career start was on the road against the Buffalo Bills. Facing the Bucs’ defense isn’t much better, so don’t expect him to perform much better.

Bucs vs. Steelers: TV Info

Game date: Sunday, October 16

Game time: 1:00 pm ET.

TV channel: Fox

Broadcast map

The Bucs are a 8 point favorite and -410 on the moneyline. The total is set at 45.