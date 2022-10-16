Start time, how to watch Panthers vs. Rams in NFL Week 6

The Carolina Panthers will travel west to face the defending Super Bowl Champion Los Angeles Rams. The game will be played at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles and kickoff at 4:05 p.m ET.

The Panthers (1-4) are starting life after Matt Rhule, and starter Baker Mayfield will be on the shelf for a few weeks. It looks like backup P.J Walker will get the start for the Panthers. Unless they rattle off a few wins in a row while Mayfield is out, the race to the No. 1 pick in the 2023 draft is on.

The Rams (2-3) don’t seem like the same team they were last season when they ripped through the NFC and won a Super Bowl. The offensive line has struggled to rank last in the league in rushing. Quarterback Matthew Stafford still seems to have some lingering effects from an offseason elbow injury, and outside of Cooper Kupp he has struggled to connect with other receivers.

Panthers vs. Rams: TV Info

Game date: Sunday, Oct. 16

Game time: 4: 05 pm ET

TV channel: Fox

Broadcast map

The Rams are a 10 point favorite and a -450 on the moneyline. The total is set at 41.5.