Start time, how to watch Cardinals vs. Seahawks in NFL Week 6

The Arizona Cardinals and Seattle Seahawks will square off in a NFC West battle in Week 6 of the NFL season. The game will be played at Lumen Field in Seattle and slated for a 4:05 p.m. ET kickoff.

Kyler Murray and the Cardinals (2-3) looked like one of the best teams in the NFL for the first eight weeks last season, and has looked anything but as of late. The team out a clause in Murrary’s contract for him to be required to watch film, an its been very evident why during the season. The Cardinals have been banged up this season, but their future prospects don’t look great.

Raise your hand if you saw Geno Smith looking like a starting caliber quarterback in the NFL during the season. The Seahawks (2-3) have looked competitive during their rebuild this season. Smith has thrown for 1305 yards, nine touchdowns and only two interceptions so far this season.

Cardinals vs. Seahawks: TV Info

Game date: October, Sunday 16

Game time: 4: 05 p.m ET

TV channel: Fox

Broadcast map

Note about game odds