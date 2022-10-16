Start time, how to watch Bills vs. Chiefs in NFL Week 6

The Buffalo Bills and Kansas City Chiefs will play in the most anticipated game of Week 6 in the NFL season. The game will be played at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium and is slated to kickoff at 4:25 p.m ET.

Led by Josh Allen, the Bills (4-1) have looked like one of the best teams in the NFL this season. Their offense is electric, averaging 30 points per game this season. The defense is no slouch either, ranking No. 1 in the league in points and No. 2 in yards.

Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs (4-1) have weathered the loss of Tyreek Hill in the offseason and have an explosive offense averaging 31 points per game. The Chiefs have dominated this season and also had a come-from-behind victory. Head coach Andy Reid and crew have a variety of ways to beat teams and will need their best on Sunday against the Bills.

Bills vs. Chiefs : TV Info

Game date: Sunday, Oct. 16

Game time: 4:25 p.m ET

TV channel: CBS

Broadcast map

The Bills are a 2.5 point favorite and a -135 on the moneyline. The total is set at 54.