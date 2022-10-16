Start time, how to watch Cowboys vs. Eagles in NFL Week 6 on Sunday Night Football

The Dallas Cowboys (4-1) have won three consecutive games against the Philadelphia Eagles (5-0). If they make it four in a row this Sunday night at Philly’s Lincoln Financial Field, they will have knocked off the only remaining unbeaten team in the NFL. Here is what you need to know about this matchup, including its start time and channel.

The Cowboys are coming off a convincing triumph over the reigning Super Bowl champions, the Los Angeles Rams. It was a game where Dallas’ offense didn’t have to do much simply because its defense was all over Matthew Stafford and company. The Cowboys registered five sacks and three turnovers in the 22-10 win. On the year, the Cowboys rank third in points allowed and seventh in total defense.

The Eagles were not their usually explosive selves in Week 5 at Arizona as they scored a season-low 20 points and were held to only six points over the game’s final 39-plus minutes. But the defense helped make two rushing TDs from quarterback Jalen Hurts stand up as it allowed only seven points after halftime.

Dallas Cowboys vs. Philadelphia Eagles: TV Info

Game date: Sunday, Oct. 16

Game time: 8:20 p.m. ET

TV channel: NBC

Broadcast map

The Eagles are 6.5-point favorites in this rivalry game, according to DraftKings Sportsbook. They are also listed at -275 on the moneyline.