Start time, how to watch 49ers vs. Falcons in NFL Week 6

The San Francisco 49ers and Atlanta Falcons meet in a Week 6 matchup at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta. Kickoff is set for 1 p.m. ET and the game will air on FOX. The former NFC West rivals have split their last four matchups, with the 49ers winning 31-13 last December in Santa Clara.

The 49ers are 3-2 and sitting atop the NFC West heading into Week 6. They are coming off a 37-15 thumping of the Panthers in Charlotte, but it was costly. They lost cornerback Emmanuel Moseley to a torn ACL and Jimmie Ward to a broken hand, and might be without Nick Bosa due to a groin injury. The team spent this past week in West Virginia to avoid traveling back and forth from the east coast to the west coast and back.

The Falcons are 2-3 and coming off a disappointing loss 21-15 loss to the Bucs. Atlanta stormed back from a 21-0 deficit and had a chance to get one last crack at taking the lead, only to get called for a critical and poorly decided roughing the passer penalty late in the fourth quarter.

49ers vs. Falcons: TV Info

Game date: Sunday, October 16

Game time: 1 p.m. ET

TV channel: FOX

Broadcast map

The 49ers are 5.5-5point favorites at DraftKings Sportsbook with the total installed at 44.5. San Francisco is -240 on the moneyline while Atlanta is +200.