How to watch Cowboys vs. Eagles Sunday Night Football via live stream

NBC will be broadcasting this week’s Sunday Night Football matchup between two longtime NFC East rivals, the Dallas Cowboys and Philadelphia Eagles. Kickoff is set for 8:20 p.m. ET from Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, PA.

The Cowboys (4-1) have reeled off four consecutive wins behind backup quarterback Cooper Rush. Although star QB Dak Prescott was listed as questionable on the week’s final injury report, it looks like Rush will get one more start before Dallas heads into its Week 7 bye. Rush hasn’t done anything spectacular while at the helm as he’s totaled four TD passes and not surpassed more than 235 yards in any game, but he also has yet to turn the ball over this year. As Rush has been playing mistake-free football, Dallas’ defense has been forcing the opposition into all kinds of errors. Over their past two games, the Cowboys have forced five turnovers, a total that surpasses the number of second-half points they’ve allowed during that span (three).

The Eagles (5-0) are the NFL’s lone unbeaten team thanks to quarterback Jalen Hurts, who is off to an MVP-worthy start to the season. Even though a couple of mediocre passing performances in each the past two weeks, Hurts is still guiding the Eagles to victory with his legs. His six rushing TDs are the second-most in the NFL, trailing only Nick Chubb. Hurts’ top three receivers, A.J. Brown, DeVonta Smith and tight end Dallas Goedert, each have at least 20 receptions and 300 yards this season. Defensively, the Eagles rank inside the NFL’s top 10 in points and yards allowed and have secured 11 takeaways.

The Eagles are one of the bigger favorites in Week 6 They are favored by 6.5 points, according to DraftKings Sportsbook. The total is set at a relatively low 42, and Philadelphia is listed at -275 on the moneyline.

Cowboys vs. Eagles

Kickoff: 8:20 p.m. ET

TV channel: NBC

Live stream link: NBC Live Stream, NBC app

Moneyline odds: Eagles -275, Cowboys +230

If you aren’t around a TV to check out the game, you can watch it online on the NBC Live Stream or with the NBC app, available for iOS, Google Play, Roku, Amazon fireTV and more. Keep in mind, however, you need to have a cable log-in with access to NBC to access the live stream. If you don’t have a log-in to access NBC for a live stream, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.