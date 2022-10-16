How to watch 49ers vs. Falcons via live stream in Week 6

FOX will be broadcasting Sunday’s NFL game between the San Francisco 49ers and Atlanta Falcons. Kick off is set for 1 p.m. ET from Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta.

The 49ers (3-2) are coming off a big 37-15 win over the Carolina Panthers in Week 5 as they’ve now won their last two in a row. QB Jimmy Garoppolo completed 18-of-30 for 253 yards and two touchdowns on the day, throwing to both Tevin Coleman and Deebo Samuel for the scores. Coleman ran for a second touchdown as Jeffrey Wilson also rushed one into the end zone. The 49ers will look to make it three straight as they head to Atlanta on Sunday.

The Falcons (2-3) had their two-game winning streak snapped with a 21-15 loss to the Tampa Bay Bucs last week. QB Marcus Mariota threw 14-of-25 for 147 yards and one touchdown, marking the second straight game (and third overall) that saw him fail to reach 200 yards. Atlanta was completely outdone as the Bucs held them scoreless through the first three quarters, but managed to get 15 on the board in the fourth quarter alone. The Falcons are near the bottom of the league in passing yards allowed, averaging 278.2 per game from opponents, which bodes well for Garoppolo and the 49ers offense.

The 49ers are 5.5-point favorites for Sunday’s contest, according to DraftKings Sportsbook. They’re priced at -230 on the moneyline with the Falcons at +195, while the point total is set to 43.5.

49ers vs. Falcons

Kickoff: 1 p.m. ET

TV channel: Fox

Live stream link: Fox Live, Sunday Ticket

NFL Sunday Ticket is available via live online stream even if you don’t have a DirecTV account. The service offers a free one-week trial for both its regular and premium packages.

Additionally, if you are in the given broadcast zones for these teams, you can stream Sunday’s matchup on Fox Live or through the Fox Now App on iOS or Google Play. However, it will require a cable login with access to Fox. If you don’t have a cable log-in, you can get a trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.