How to watch Jets vs. Packers via live stream in Week 6

FOX will be broadcasting Sunday’s NFL game between New York Jets and Green Bay Packers. Kick off is set for 1 p.m. ET from Lambeau Field in Green Bay.

The Jets come into the game with a 3-2 record and sitting one game back of the Bills in the AFC East. New York thumped the Dolphins in Week 5, putting up 21 points in the fourth quarter en route to a 40-17 win. This is the first time the Jets have been 3-2 since 2017. They finished that season 5-11.

The Packers are also 3-2 and also sitting a game back in their division, behind the Minnesota Vikings. Green Bay is coming off a 27-22 loss to the Giants in London that saw them blow a 17-3 first half lead. Considering how much the Packers struggled the week before in beating the Patriots in overtime even as New England was down to their third-string QB, Green Bay has a lot to sort out.

The Packers are a 7.5-point favorite against the Jets with the point total installed at 45 at DraftKings Sportsbook. The Packers are -330 on the moneyline while the Jets are +275.

Kickoff: 1 p.m. ET

TV channel: Fox

Live stream link: Fox Live, Sunday Ticket

Where to watch: Broadcast map

NFL Sunday Ticket is available via live online stream even if you don’t have a DirecTV account. The service offers a free one-week trial for both its regular and premium packages.

Additionally, if you are in the given broadcast zones for these teams, you can stream Sunday’s matchup on Fox Live or through the Fox Now App on iOS or Google Play. However, it will require a cable login with access to Fox. If you don’t have a cable log-in, you can get a trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.