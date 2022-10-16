How to watch Vikings vs. Dolphins via live stream in Week 6

FOX will be broadcasting Sunday’s NFL game between the Minnesota Vikings and Miami Dolphins. Kick off is set for 1 p.m. ET from Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida.

The only blemish on the Vikings’ face for the 2022 NFL season remains losing to the undefeated Philadelphia Eagles. The Vikings have won three in a row since that loss and are in first place alone in the NFC North ahead of the Packers. Minnesota has gotten by on close wins most of the season and you’ve got to think that could come back and hurt the team soon. The defense continues to be very “bend but not break” this season.

The Dolphins started off on fire and have cooled off due to injuries. Tua Tagovailoa is out with a concussion. Teddy Bridgewater is out with a concussion. So at this point, the Dolphins are entering this matchup with the expectation rookie QB Skylar Thompson will start. Bridgewater could progress and clear protocols. It’ll be the main thing to monitor on Sunday.

The Vikings are road favorites at -3.5 on the spread on DraftKings Sportsbook. The Dolphins are +150 on the moneyline while Minnesota is -175.

Vikings vs. Dolphins

Kickoff: 1 p.m. ET

TV channel: Fox

Live stream link: Fox Live, Sunday Ticket

NFL Sunday Ticket is available via live online stream even if you don’t have a DirecTV account. The service offers a free one-week trial for both its regular and premium packages.

Additionally, if you are in the given broadcast zones for these teams, you can stream Sunday’s matchup on Fox Live or through the Fox Now App on iOS or Google Play. However, it will require a cable login with access to Fox. If you don’t have a cable log-in, you can get a trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.