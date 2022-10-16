How to watch Bucs vs. Steelers via live stream in Week 6

FOX will be broadcasting Sunday’s NFL game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Pittsburgh Steelers. Kick off is set for 1 p.m. ET from at Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh.

The Bucs have not had the offensive season they hoped heading into the year. Tom Brady has been dealing with plenty off the field. On the field, he’s been lucky to be 3-2 heading into Week 6. Last week, the Bucs could have easily not won against the Atlanta Falcons. A roughing the passer call saved Tampa Bay. The Bucs are averaging just over 20 points per game.

The Steelers have lost four straight games and could be headed to a turning point in the franchise. Coach Mike Tomlin could be on his way out with the team staring down a rebuild. Rookie QB Kenny Pickett made his first career start last week and failed to throw a TD in a 38-3 loss to the Bills. Pickett did throw for 327 yards.

Bucs vs. Steelers

Kickoff: 1 p.m. ET

TV channel: Fox

Live stream link: Fox Live, Sunday Ticket

NFL Sunday Ticket is available via live online stream even if you don’t have a DirecTV account. The service offers a free one-week trial for both its regular and premium packages.

Additionally, if you are in the given broadcast zones for these teams, you can stream Sunday’s matchup on Fox Live or through the Fox Now App on iOS or Google Play. However, it will require a cable login with access to Fox. If you don’t have a cable log-in, you can get a trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.