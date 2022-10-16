How to watch Panthers vs. Rams via live stream in Week 6

FOX will be broadcasting Sunday’s NFL game between the Carolina Panthers and Los Angeles Rams. Kickoff is set for 4:05 p.m. ET from SoFi Field in Los Angeles.

The Panthers come into LA in a fair bit of turmoil. The team fired head coach Matt Rhule following a 37-15 loss to the 49ers last week that dropped them to 1-4. Baker Mayfield suffered a high ankle sprain and will be out at least a couple weeks, which means P.J. Walker will get the start in his place.

The Rams are facing their own issues with a 2-3 start to the season. They have lost decisively in consecutive weeks to the 49ers and Cowboys. They rank 10th in defensive efficiency, but 26th on offense and 25th overall. They’re dealing with some banged up stars, as Cooper Kupp and Aaron Donald are two players who have missed some practice time this week. Both are expected to play, but it’s just one more issue LA faces.

The Rams are a double-digit favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook and the total is installed at 42.

Panthers vs. Rams

Kickoff: 4:05 p.m. ET

TV channel: FOX

Live stream link: Fox Live, Sunday Ticket

NFL Sunday Ticket is available via live online stream even if you don’t have a DirecTV account. The service offers a free one-week trial for both its regular and premium packages.

Additionally, if you are in the given broadcast zones for these teams, you can stream Sunday’s matchup on Fox Live or through the Fox Now App on iOS or Google Play. However, it will require a cable login with access to Fox. If you don’t have a cable log-in, you can get a trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.