How to watch Cardinals vs. Seahawks via live stream in Week 6

FOX will be broadcasting Sunday’s NFL game between the Seattle Seahawks and the Arizona Cardinals. Kickoff is set for 4:05 p.m. ET from Lumen Field in Seattle, Washington

The Seahawks were projected to be one of the worst teams in the NFL this season after losing star QB Russell Westbrook. But it hasn’t worked out that way. By no means are they a dominant team, they currently sit with a 2-3 record, but they’ve looked competitive in all but one of their games. QB Geno Smith has looked solid and is having a bit of a career renaissance too.

Arizona (2-3) has been historically bad this season. They’re the least effective first-half offense in NFL history. Still, they’ve managed to come from behind and win two games. Still, the offense, which was supposed to be this team’s calling card, has left a lot to be desired. They’ve yet to eclipse the 30-point mark and have been held below 20 points in two games this season.

The Cardinals are a 2-point favorite and are going off on the moneyline at -135. The point total is set at 50.5 and the Seahawks can be grabbed on the moneyline at +115. Odds come courtsey of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Live stream link: Fox Live, Sunday Ticket

NFL Sunday Ticket is available via live online stream even if you don’t have a DirecTV account. The service offers a free one-week trial for both its regular and premium packages.

Additionally, if you are in the given broadcast zones for these teams, you can stream Sunday’s matchup on Fox Live or through the Fox Now App on iOS or Google Play. However, it will require a cable login with access to Fox. If you don’t have a cable log-in, you can get a trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.