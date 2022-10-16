How to watch Patriots vs. Browns via live stream in Week 6

CBS will be broadcasting Sunday’s NFL game between the New England Patriots and Cleveland Browns. Kickoff is set for 1 p.m. ET from FirstEnergy Stadium in Cleveland.

The Patriots (2-3) are coming off a big 29-0 win over the Detroit Lions in Week 5 as QB Bailey Zappe led the team to victory in his first career start. Zappe threw 17-for-21 for 188 yards, a touchdown, and an interception in the win over the Lions. There have been reports indicating Mac Jones (ankle) could be back for the Week 6 clash against the Browns, but Zappe would be the presumed starter in case Jones’ absence is extended another week. The Patriots will likely be without RB Damien Harris for the next few weeks after he suffered a hamstring injury in the Week 5 win, which will put the bulk of the workload on Rhamondre Stevenson going forward.

The Browns (2-3) lost their second straight game by a narrow margin with a 30-28 loss to the Los Angeles Chargers thanks to a field goal from Taylor Bertolet in the fourth quarter. QB Jacoby Brissett completed 21-of-34 for 230 yards, a touchdown, and an interception on the day as he’s been relatively consistent in the absence of Deshaun Watson, who is still serving an 11-game suspension. Cleveland will look to bounce back and snap their losing streak with a win at home over the Patriots.

The Browns head into this game as three-point favorites according to DraftKings Sportsbook. They’re priced at -155 on the moneyline with the Pats at +135, while the point total is set at 42.5.

Patriots vs. Browns

Kickoff: 1 p.m. ET

TV channel: CBS

Live stream link: CBS, Sunday Ticket

NFL Sunday Ticket is available via live stream even if you don’t have a DirecTV account. The service offers a free one-week trial for both its regular and premium packages.

Additionally, if you are in the given broadcast zones for these teams, you can stream Sunday’s matchup with CBS. However, it will require a cable login with access to CBS. If you don’t have a cable log-in, you can get a trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.