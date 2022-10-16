How to watch Jaguars vs. Colts via live stream in Week 6

CBS will be broadcasting Sunday’s NFL game between Jacksonville Jaguars and Indianapolis Colts. Kickoff is set for 1 p.m. ET at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis.

The Titans lead the AFC South, but the Colts and Jaguars are both hanging close behind. The Colts are 2-2-1 and coming off an ugly but huge 12-9 road win against the Broncos last week on Thursday Night Football. It’s unclear if Matt Ryan will ever get consistently on track this season, but they remain a half game out of first place.

The Jaguars are 2-3 and have been wildly inconsistent. They lost to a now fairly woeful Washington squad in Week 1, followed that with a shutout of the Colts and road thumping of the Chargers, only to circle back with a decisive road loss to the Eagles and an ugly home loss to the Texans. They can get a critical sweep of Indy with a win this week, but who knows which Jags squad will show up.

The Colts are a two-point favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook with the total installed at 42. The Colts are -130 on the moneyline while the Jaguars are +110.

Jaguars vs. Colts

Kickoff: 1 p.m. ET

TV channel: CBS

Live stream link: CBS, Sunday Ticket

NFL Sunday Ticket is available via live stream even if you don’t have a DirecTV account. The service offers a free one-week trial for both its regular and premium packages.

Additionally, if you are in the given broadcast zones for these teams, you can stream Sunday’s matchup with CBS. However, it will require a cable login with access to CBS. If you don’t have a cable log-in, you can get a trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.