How to watch Bengals vs. Saints via live stream in Week 6

CBS will be broadcasting Sunday’s NFL game between Cincinnati Bengals and New Orleans Saints. The game will start at 1 p.m. ET at Mercedes-Benz Superdome in New Orleans.

The Bengals nightmare season continues after reaching the Super Bowl last year. Cincinnati’s offensive line continues to hold QB Joe Burrow back and he’s clearly rattled. RB Joe Mixon has also struggled and the run game is weaker than 2021. He’s averaging almost 3.0 yards per carry through five games. Burrow has been sacked 18 times in five games and continues to be forced to throw under pressure. That’s going to have to change in order for the Bengals to right this ship.

The Saints have had a revolving door on offense due to injuries. Last week, it was Taysom Hill who stepped up and helped New Orleans end a three-game skid with a 39-32 win over the Seahawks. Hill literally put the team on his back, accounting for four TDs (one passing, three rushing) and 112 rushing yards on just nine carries.

Bengals vs. Saints

Kickoff: 1 p.m. ET

TV channel: CBS

Live stream link: CBS, Sunday Ticket

NFL Sunday Ticket is available via live stream even if you don’t have a DirecTV account. The service offers a free one-week trial for both its regular and premium packages.

Additionally, if you are in the given broadcast zones for these teams, you can stream Sunday’s matchup with CBS. However, it will require a cable login with access to CBS. If you don’t have a cable log-in, you can get a trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.