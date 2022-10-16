How to watch Ravens vs. Giants via live stream in Week 6

CBS will be broadcasting Sunday’s NFL game between Baltimore Ravens and New York Giants. The game will start at 1 p.m. ET from MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, N.J.

The Ravens haven’t been able to string together consecutive wins this season. Baltimore escaped Monday Night Football in Week 5 with a 19-17 win over the Cincinnati Bengals to improve to 3-2. The offense continues to be all Lamar Jackson. He’s thrown for over 1,000 yards and 12 TDs while leading the team in rushing with 374 yards and two TDs.

The Giants have been one of the surprise teams in 2022. New York somehow came from behind in London to defeat the Green Bay Packers with 17 unanswered points in the second half of a 27-22 win. The defense has played well and Daniel Jones hasn’t been turning the ball over as much.

Ravens vs. Giants

Kickoff: 1 p.m. ET

TV channel: CBS

Live stream link: CBS, Sunday Ticket

NFL Sunday Ticket is available via live stream even if you don’t have a DirecTV account. The service offers a free one-week trial for both its regular and premium packages.

Additionally, if you are in the given broadcast zones for these teams, you can stream Sunday’s matchup with CBS. However, it will require a cable login with access to CBS. If you don’t have a cable log-in, you can get a trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.