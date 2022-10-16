How to watch Bills vs. Chiefs via live stream in Week 6

CBS will be broadcasting Sunday’s NFL game between the Buffalo Bills and Kansas City Chiefs at 4:30 p.m EST at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City.

This is probably the most anticipated game of the week and potentially the season. Two AFC contenders who played the most memorable game of the 2021 campaign in the AFC Divisional Round. Kansas City came out on top of that one and haven’t really slowed down since. They come into this game with a 4-1 record after a surprise loss to the Colts earlier this season. Outside of their Week 1 game, which they won by 20 points, they tend to keep games close. Since Week 1, all of their games have been decided by 10 points or less with three of them coming by just four points or less.

Buffalo on the other hand has been pretty dominant in most of their games. Three of their four wins have come by more than 20 points. They topped the Baltimore Ravens by just 3 points, but had to stage a furious comeback in the second half and held Baltimore scoreless in the second half to do it. Their only loss came by 2 points to the Miami Dolphins.

The Bills are a 2.5-point favorite and are on the moneyline at -135. Kansas City is going off on the moneyline at +115 and the point total is set at 54. All odds come courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Bills vs. Chiefs

Kickoff: 4:25 p.m. ET

TV channel: CBS

Live stream link: CBS, Sunday Ticket

NFL Sunday Ticket is available via live stream even if you don’t have a DirecTV account. The service offers a free one-week trial for both its regular and premium packages.

Additionally, if you are in the given broadcast zones for these teams, you can stream Sunday’s matchup with CBS. However, it will require a cable login with access to CBS. If you don’t have a cable log-in, you can get a trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.