Which teams are on Sunday Night Football in Week 6?

The Dallas Cowboys and Philadelphia Eagles will close out Week 6 Sunday in primetime. The teams will meet at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, PA, on Sunday Night Football. Kickoff is set for 8:20 p.m. ET and the game will air on NBC.

This is the second-most anticipated game of the week behind Bills-Chiefs as these two NFC East rivals find themselves sitting atop the conference standings. Dallas has rattled off four straight victories and has impressively done so without starting quarterback Dak Prescott. The Micah Parsons-led defense is proving to be one of the most lethal units in the league.

Philadelphia is the last undefeated team in the NFL and its early-season success has been one of the surprise stories in the league. Jalen Hurts has stepped up as the Eagles’ starting quarterback and has been aided by an elite trio of pass-catching weapons in A.J. Brown, DeVonta Smith, and Dallas Goedert.

The Eagles are a 6.5-point favorite to win this game at DraftKings Sportsbook. They are -265 on the moneyline while the Cowboys are +225. The point total is installed at 42.