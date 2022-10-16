NFL weather forecast for Week 6 Sunday Night Football, what it means for fantasy and betting

The Sunday Night Football matchup for Week 6 will feature a classic NFC East rivalry with big early-season stakes as the Dallas Cowboys hit the road to Lincoln Financial Field to face the Philadelphia Eagles. The game will kick off at 8:20 p.m. ET and will air on NBC.

Weather needs to be extreme to truly impact games, but when deciding between two players who you like equally, it might be a helpful tie breaker. What we really don’t want to see is 20 mph or higher wind speeds. Rain can cause problems, but unless it is a combination of high winds and rain, we usually don’t want to downgrade our fantasy football players too much.

Helpful weather resources include National Weather Service and AccuWeather, among others.

Weather for Cowboys vs. Eagles on Week 6 SNF

Forecast

57 degrees, mostly cloudy with a shower, 5 MPH winds S. We may get some light rain at some point during the contest, but not enough to dramatically impact the on field play.

Fantasy/betting implications

If it does rain, you may get some slight slippery conditions for both sets of skill position players. But again, it shouldn’t have a strong impact as far as fantasy football is concerned.