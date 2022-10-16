Who is Skylar Thompson and why is he starting at QB for the Dolphins?

It’s been a tough start to the season for the Miami Dolphins. QB Tua Tagovailoa went down with a concussion and has been out with controversy swirling around the NFL. Backup Teddy Bridgewater has gone through a similar fate as Tua, also in concussion protocol and unable to start. Insert rookie QB Skylar Thompson. Who? Yes, Skylar Thompson. We don’t often see this with teams, but with so many injuries, this is sometimes what happens. The New England Patriots are dealing with it as well but that’s another animal.

So who is Skylar Thompson?

Well, he was drafted in the seventh round with the 247th pick in the 2022 NFL Draft out of Kansas State. Because of COVID-19 and the pandemic, Thompson was able to play five seasons for the Wildcats under head coaches Bill Snyder and Chris Klieman. Thompson finished his collegiate career with 7,134 passing yards, 42 TDs and 16 INTs, good for a 142.1 passer rating. Through his first three seasons, Thompson rushed quite a bit, scoring a career-high 11 rushing TDs in 2019. He had over 1,000 rushing yards and 26 TDs on the ground in his career at K-State.

In 2021, Thompson helped lead Kansas State to a win in the Taxact Texas Bowl over LSU 42-20. He made his NFL debut last week in the 40-17 loss to the New York Jets, replacing Bridgewater. Thompson finished 19-for-33 with 166 yards and an INT. He didn’t have any rushing attempts and took two sacks.