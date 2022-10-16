Full list of Week 6 NFL announcers on Sunday

The NFL returns on Sunday for its first bye week slate. The Lions, Titans, Raiders, and Texans are off in Week 6 leaving us with 12 games instead of the usual 14.

There are two massive matchups on the Sunday schedule. The lone 4:25 p.m. ET game will feature the Chiefs hosting the Bills in a potential AFC title game preview. The game will air on CBS as its national game of the week with Jim Nantz and Tony Romo calling the game and Tracy Wolfson working as the field reporter.

The other big game will be an NFC East showdown on Sunday Night Football. The Eagles host the Cowboys with first place on the line. Mike Tirico and Cris Collinsworth will call the game from the broadcast booth and Melissa Stark will serve as the field reporter.

Below is a full list of the Week 6 Sunday slate with the booth announcers and field reporters for each game.

Sunday, October 16, 1:00 p.m. ET

49ers vs. Falcons

Announcers: Noah Eagle, Mark Schlereth, Kristina Pink

Channel: FOX

Live stream: Paramount Plus, NFL+

Patriots vs. Browns

Announcers: Kevin Harlan, Trent Green, Melanie Collins

Channel: CBS

Live stream: FOXSports.com, NFL+

Jets vs. Packers

Announcers: Kevin Burkhardt, Greg Olsen, Erin Andrews, Tom Rinaldi

Channel: FOX

Live stream: Paramount Plus, NFL+

Jaguars vs. Colts

Announcers: Andrew Catalon, James Lofton, Amanda Renner

Channel: CBS

Live stream: FOXSports.com, NFL+

Vikings vs. Dolphins

Announcers: Kenny Albert, Jonathan Vilma, Shannon Spake

Channel: FOX

Live stream: Paramount Plus, NFL+

Bengals vs. Saints

Announcers: Greg Gumbel, Adam Archuleta, AJ Ross

Channel: CBS

Live stream: FOXSports.com, NFL+

Ravens vs. Giants

Announcers: Ian Eagle, Charles Davis, Evan Washburn

Channel: CBS

Live stream: FOXSports.com, NFL+

Buccaneers vs. Steelers

Announcers: Brandin Gaudin, Daryl Johnston, Pam Oliver

Channel: FOX

Live stream: Paramount Plus, NFL+

Sunday, October 16, 4:05 p.m. ET

Panthers vs. Rams

Announcers: Kevin Kugler, Mark Sanchez, Laura Okmin

Channel: FOX

Live stream: Paramount Plus, NFL+

Cardinals vs. Seahawks

Announcers: Chris Myers, Robert Smith, Jennifer Hale

Channel: FOX

Live stream: FOXSports.com, NFL+

Sunday, October 16, 4:25 p.m. ET

Bills vs. Chiefs

Announcers: Jim Nantz, Tony Romo, Tracy Wolfson

Channel: CBS

Live stream: FOXSports.com, NFL+

Sunday, October 16, 8:20 p.m. ET

Cowboys vs. Eagles

Announcers: Mike Tirico, Cris Collinsworth, Melissa Stark

Channel: NBC

Live stream: NBCSports, NFL+