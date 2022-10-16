Full list of Week 6 NFL announcers on Sunday

The NFL returns on Sunday for its first bye week slate. The Lions, Titans, Raiders, and Texans are off in Week 6 leaving us with 12 games instead of the usual 14.
There are two massive matchups on the Sunday schedule. The lone 4:25 p.m. ET game will feature the Chiefs hosting the Bills in a potential AFC title game preview. The game will air on CBS as its national game of the week with Jim Nantz and Tony Romo calling the game and Tracy Wolfson working as the field reporter.
The other big game will be an NFC East showdown on Sunday Night Football. The Eagles host the Cowboys with first place on the line. Mike Tirico and Cris Collinsworth will call the game from the broadcast booth and Melissa Stark will serve as the field reporter.
Below is a full list of the Week 6 Sunday slate with the booth announcers and field reporters for each game.
Sunday, October 16, 1:00 p.m. ET
49ers vs. Falcons
Announcers: Noah Eagle, Mark Schlereth, Kristina Pink
Channel: FOX
Live stream: Paramount Plus, NFL+
Patriots vs. Browns
Announcers: Kevin Harlan, Trent Green, Melanie Collins
Channel: CBS
Live stream: FOXSports.com, NFL+
Jets vs. Packers
Announcers: Kevin Burkhardt, Greg Olsen, Erin Andrews, Tom Rinaldi
Channel: FOX
Live stream: Paramount Plus, NFL+
Jaguars vs. Colts
Announcers: Andrew Catalon, James Lofton, Amanda Renner
Channel: CBS
Live stream: FOXSports.com, NFL+
Vikings vs. Dolphins
Announcers: Kenny Albert, Jonathan Vilma, Shannon Spake
Channel: FOX
Live stream: Paramount Plus, NFL+
Bengals vs. Saints
Announcers: Greg Gumbel, Adam Archuleta, AJ Ross
Channel: CBS
Live stream: FOXSports.com, NFL+
Ravens vs. Giants
Announcers: Ian Eagle, Charles Davis, Evan Washburn
Channel: CBS
Live stream: FOXSports.com, NFL+
Buccaneers vs. Steelers
Announcers: Brandin Gaudin, Daryl Johnston, Pam Oliver
Channel: FOX
Live stream: Paramount Plus, NFL+
Sunday, October 16, 4:05 p.m. ET
Panthers vs. Rams
Announcers: Kevin Kugler, Mark Sanchez, Laura Okmin
Channel: FOX
Live stream: Paramount Plus, NFL+
Cardinals vs. Seahawks
Announcers: Chris Myers, Robert Smith, Jennifer Hale
Channel: FOX
Live stream: FOXSports.com, NFL+
Sunday, October 16, 4:25 p.m. ET
Bills vs. Chiefs
Announcers: Jim Nantz, Tony Romo, Tracy Wolfson
Channel: CBS
Live stream: FOXSports.com, NFL+
Sunday, October 16, 8:20 p.m. ET
Cowboys vs. Eagles
Announcers: Mike Tirico, Cris Collinsworth, Melissa Stark
Channel: NBC
Live stream: NBCSports, NFL+