Breaking down the NFL weather forecast for Week 6, what it means for fantasy football, betting

In the Week 6 weather report we’ll go through the games that look to have the strongest projected wind gusts, possible precipitation and more. We’ll also give you the games where we shouldn’t need to worry about weather, i.e., the games you can choose from in DFS without getting an ulcer. Helpful weather resources include National Weather Service and Dark Sky, among others.

Worst weather games

There are a few games with winds from 10-15 mph, but that shouldn’t be enough to cause much trouble. Overall, we’re pretty clear this weekend. A cool front has hit much of the midwest and eastern United States, but that should just make it feel a little closer to football weather.

Better weather games

Temperatures will be in the mid 60s, with no rain and winds around 6-8 mph. We get to see two rushing QBs battle in the early games.

Slight chance of rain in Miami, but very slight. Winds will be around 10 mph and as the cool front hasn’t gotten down to Florida, temperatures will be in the mid-80s. We’ll see if the Vikings can keep from cramping up.

Wind will be around 10-15 mph, which is down right calm for Cleveland this time of the year. Temperatures will be in the mid-60s with sunny skies.

This is probably our coldest game of the season so far, as highs will be in the mid 40s and wind will be 10-15 mph. Won’t be a problem for these two northern teams.

Pittsburgh won’t have any rain, while the temperatures will be in the low 60s and wind from 10-15 mph.

Gorgeous weather in the PNW. No wind, no rain and temperatures in the mid-70s. Kyler Murray and Geno Smith won’t have to factor in weather for this one.

Great weather in L.A. Sunday afternoon. Wind will be a light 5 mph, temperatures will be in the low 70s and as usual, no rain.

There’s a little wind in Kansas City, but nothing that will bother Patrick Mahomes and Josh Allen at 10-15 mph. Temperatures will be in the mid 60s with no rain in the forecast.

This game has the best possibility of rain at just 25%. But with no wind and temperatures in the high 50s, a few sprinkles probably won’t cause much of a difference.

Temperatures will hover around 70 degrees, with no rain and winds from 5-10 mph. No problems for Monday night.

Home sweet dome